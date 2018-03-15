Fatal crash in Youngstown closes one lane of I-680

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 680 at the Market Street overpass.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday.

One of the southbound lanes of I-680 is closed due to the crash.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, an ODOT worker who was in the area was injured.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information.