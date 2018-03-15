Fatal crash in Youngstown closes one lane of I-680

The crash happened on Interstate 680 at the Market Street overpass

By Published: Updated:
At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 680 at the Market Street overpass.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 680 at the Market Street overpass.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday.

One of the southbound lanes of I-680 is closed due to the crash.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, an ODOT worker who was in the area was injured.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s