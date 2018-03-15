George P. Gentis Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – George P. Gentis, 95, passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born March 10, 1923 in Kournia, Chios Greece, the son of the late Percules and Sofia (Taktikos) Gentis.

He came to Warren in 1956 and retired in 1988 from General Motors Assembly line after ten years. He previously worked for 20 years at the Warren Towel Supply Company.

George was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren and past member of the Parish Council.

He also belonged to Chios Society, Senior Citizens Group and the Yasou Club.

He enjoyed gardening, going to casinos and took great pride in his basile, which he would sell at the Greek Festival, with the proceeds going to the church. He also served as an altar helper for 40 plus years.

He is survived by his two children, Sophia (George) Funtulis of Warren and Andrew (Debbie) Christ of Champion; two grandchildren, Kelli Funtulis, Denise Arnitsis and a great-granddaughter, Ava Sophia.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dimitra Gentis, whom he married July 17, 1960 and passed away May 14, 2006; three brothers and three sisters.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, March 18, 2018 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 5:30 p.m. and Monday, March 19, 2018 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Monday, March 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, with Father Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made in Georges Name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

The family would like thank Harbor Light Hospice and his care givers Marci, Charlotte and to his cousin, Kalliope and dear friends, John and Bill, for their constant visits and caring.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossieandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Gentis family.