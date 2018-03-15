Jean B. Steele Cooper Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Jean B. Steele Cooper, 99, of Hollow Road, (Wayne Township) passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, March 15 2018 at her home.

She was born in Wayne Township (New Castle) on January 7 1919 to the late Walter and Myrtle Newton Steele.

Jean graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City and attended New Castle Business College.

She worked at Little Fellows and Leopardi’s Potato Chip factory and at Jean’s Flower Shop, all in Ellwood City.

She was a lifetime active member of Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church, where she had been an elder, deacon, trustee, choir member, moderator of the Womans Association, Sunday School teacher and Bible School director.

Jean also was a member of the Ellwood City Area Historical Society, Vietnam Mothers organization and Ellwood City Art Club.

She wrote poetry and her poems were published in a book. She also wrote for the South County News.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Cooper, who died March 13 1987 and by one grandson, Johnathon Cooper.

She is survived by one son, Jay J. (Judi) Cooper of New Castle and one daughter, Shirley (Fran) Schanz of Erie, Pennsylvania. Three grandchildren survive, Jay J. (Lanissa) Cooper, Jessica (Jason) Devido and Brandon (Erin) Schanz; as well as five great-grandchildren. One sister, Vickie White of New Castle, also survives.

Three sisters preceded her in death, Enid Plympton, Naomi Myers and Sally DuBrock.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at her church, Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church, in Wayne Township.

Services will be conducted at the church at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Carolyn F. Moss, her pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Slippery Rock Church Cemetery.

The Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City, is entrusted with her arrangements.

