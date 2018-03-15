John Patrick Pasko Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – John Patrick Pasko 53, of Salem, passed away on Thursday afternoon, March 15, 2018 in Youngstown due to an accident

He was born on June 7, 1964, in Warren, the son of Dr. Richard Pasko of West End, North Carolina and Claudia (Hawn) Cullin of Salem.

John was a quiet man. He served in the Army for four years, then went on to serve in the National Guard for 11 years. He had many interests, which included watching hockey, fishing, building model airplanes, building bird houses, watching birds, reading, music and watching movies. He enjoyed art, especially the works by Vincent Van Gogh and Charles Burchfield and liked spending time in the Charles Burchfield museum. He liked flying airplanes, taking helicopter rides and going to air shows. John enjoyed traveling to different places, including Niagara Falls, New York and Costa Rica.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Zachary Pasko of Canfield; his siblings, Steve Pasko of Salem, Julia (Dr. Ted) Schuster of Salem, Andrew (Kimberly) Pasko of Reynoldsburg, Rafael Vargas of Mexicali, Mexico, Freddy Barahona of Costa Rica and fiancée, Susan Uber of Salem.

A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 24 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Salem. The celebrant will be Rev. Fr. Bob Edwards of the church. The Salem Honor Guard will be offering military honors.

Arrangements by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.

