John R. “Jack” Taylor Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – John R. “Jack” Taylor of Hermitage passed away at 7:18 a.m. on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in his residence, following a brief illness. He was 80.

Mr. Taylor was born July 26, 1937, in Wheatland, a son of William and Alma Mae (Burger) Taylor.

A lifelong area resident, Jack was a 1955 graduate of Farrell High School and served in the United States Navy for four years.

He retired as a millwright in 1998 from Wheatland Tube Company where he was employed for 32 years. He also served as a captain with the Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department for several years.

A man of faith, Jack was an active member of St. Joseph Church in Sharon, where he was a eucharistic minister, usher and organist. He was also a past president of Parish Council, participated in the RICA Program (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults) and was the church organist for more than 25 years.

Jack had a love for music his entire life. He played several instruments in his lifetime and taught organ and piano lessons in the Shenango Valley for several years. He was also instrumental in starting the marching band at Kennedy Christian High School (KCHS) and served as the first president of the KCHS Band Boosters.

An outdoorsman, he was an avid hunter, archer and fisherman and enjoyed going to his camp in Tionesta. Jack’s family meant the world to him.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, the former Mary Rose Ference, whom he married September 29, 1962 in the Church of the Sacred Heart in Sharon; three children, Carol Lynne Roscoe and her husband, Alan, of Vienna, Ohio, Aimee Sue Zrile, of West Middlesex and Catherine Mae Gracenin and her husband, Daniel, of Hermitage; a daughter-in-law, Janet (Mancino) Taylor of Hermitage and eight grandchildren, Emilee, Benjamin and Nathaniel Taylor, Leah Roscoe, Michael and Martina Zrile and Ella and Samantha Gracenin. He also leaves a sister, Marge Needs of Philadelphia; a brother, Robert Taylor and his wife, Lourdes of Walnut Creek, California; several loving nieces and nephews and sisters and brothers-in-law.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mark Vincent Taylor, who died January 24, 2016 and three brothers, William, Edward and James Oliver “Zeke” Taylor.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146 or Kennedy Catholic High School, 2120 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 18, 2018 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018, in St. Joseph Church in Sharon, with Reverend Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery in Hermitage, with military honors rendered by the West Middlesex VFW, Wheatland American Legion and Farrell VFW Honor Guard.