Lake Effect snow most likely tonight

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast windy

Thursday

Lake effect snow showers especially for tonight.

We are still not expecting a lot of overall accumulation, but the lake effect bands could drop a quick inch.

Friday morning we could see some light snow. It will taper off through the day and by the afternoon we will see sunshine.

St. Patrick’s Day

As of right now, we are forecasting highs in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Another system moving in could jeopardize that.

A low pressure system will move into Ohio Friday night. The bulk of the moisture will likely move south of our location, but a few of the models are now trending that storm northward.

This means that there is a slight chance for seeing some wintry precipitation on Saturday. At this time we will continue to watch the system and update you on any changes.

