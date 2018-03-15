Lakeview’s late rally falls short; Bulldogs fall at Regionals

The Bulldogs end the season with a record of 18-8

Lakeview fell to Villa Angela-Saint Joseph 74-59 in the Division II Regional Semifinals at Canton Civic Center Thursday night.

Daniel Evans led the Bulldogs with 21 points. Carter Huff added 13, while TJ Lynch also reached double-figures with 11 in the setback.

Jerry Higgins led all scorers with 30 points in the win for the Vikings. Jaden Hameed added 19, while Jordan Calhoun finished with 15 points.

Lakeview ends the season with a record of 20-7.

Villa Angela-Saint Joseph improves to 18-8 on the season. The Vikings advance to face the winner of Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary/Revere in the Division III Regional Finals Saturday at noon at the Canton Civic Center.

