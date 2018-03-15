Lane closures planned on busy I-376 in Findlay and Moon townships

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Road work will begin Friday, March 16, on Interstate 376 in Findlay and Moon townships.

One lane westbound will be reduced westbound from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday between the McClaren Road (Exit56) interchange and the turnpike to put up cement barriers.

There will also be just one lane set up on the eastbound Business Loop 376 ramp to eastbound I-376 at 10 p.m. Friday night. That lane closure will continue through September.

The $42.6 million project includes roadway reconstruction, concrete patching, subgrade stabilization, bridge rehabilitation work, drainage and guardrail improvements, signage upgrades, and ramp repairs.

Eastbound traffic will be crossed over into the westbound lanes in a later phase.

Work will also occur at the McClaren Road interchange requiring eastbound on and off-ramp closures.