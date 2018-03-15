Lane closures planned on busy I-376 in Findlay and Moon townships

The $42.6 million project includes several upgrades

By Published:
Road Construction Generic

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Road work will begin Friday, March 16, on Interstate 376 in Findlay and Moon townships.

One lane westbound will be reduced westbound from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday between the McClaren Road (Exit56) interchange and the turnpike to put up cement barriers.

There will also be just one lane set up on the eastbound Business Loop 376 ramp to eastbound I-376 at 10 p.m. Friday night. That lane closure will continue through September.

The $42.6 million project includes roadway reconstruction, concrete patching, subgrade stabilization, bridge rehabilitation work, drainage and guardrail improvements, signage upgrades, and ramp repairs.

Eastbound traffic will be crossed over into the westbound lanes in a later phase.

Work will also occur at the McClaren Road interchange requiring eastbound on and off-ramp closures.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s