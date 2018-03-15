Lawmaker wants Toys R Us to issue cash refunds for gift cards

Related Coverage Report: Toys R Us to sell or close all stores

(CNN) — Senator Chuck Schumer, D-New York, wants Toys “R” Us to cash out unused gift cards.

Schumer released a statement Wednesday saying:

The music is about to stop for the iconic retailer,” Schumer said in a statement on Wednesday, “and consumers could be left in the lurch.”

Schumer said that once the liquidation is complete, gift cards could be worthless. He also wrote a letter to Maureen Ohlhausen, acting chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, asking the FTC to make sure the retailer is doing everything it can to honor the gift cards.

Toys “R” Us is currently honoring its gift cards. If the company closes all of its stores, it may no longer let customers cash them in.

A company’s customers tend to land “pretty close to the bottom of the totem pole” in bankruptcy cases, said Brian Davidoff, a financial restructuring attorney for Greenberg Glusker. Judges usually make bankrupt businesses pay their secured creditors, like bank lenders and vendors, first. Customers with gift cards are unsecured creditors, Davidoff explained.