Lawmaker wants Toys R Us to issue cash refunds for gift cards

Toys "R" Us is currently honoring its gift cards. If the company closes all of its stores, it may no longer let customers cash them in.

CNN Newsource Published: Updated:
Senator Chuck Schumer, D-New York, wants Toys "R" Us to cash out unused gift cards.

(CNN) — Senator Chuck Schumer, D-New York, wants Toys “R” Us to cash out unused gift cards.

Schumer released a statement Wednesday saying:

The music is about to stop for the iconic retailer,” Schumer said in a statement on Wednesday, “and consumers could be left in the lurch.”

Schumer said that once the liquidation is complete, gift cards could be worthless. He also wrote a letter to Maureen Ohlhausen, acting chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, asking the FTC to make sure the retailer is doing everything it can to honor the gift cards.

Toys “R” Us is currently honoring its gift cards. If the company closes all of its stores, it may no longer let customers cash them in.

A company’s customers tend to land “pretty close to the bottom of the totem pole” in bankruptcy cases, said Brian Davidoff, a financial restructuring attorney for Greenberg Glusker. Judges usually make bankrupt businesses pay their secured creditors, like bank lenders and vendors, first. Customers with gift cards are unsecured creditors, Davidoff explained.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s