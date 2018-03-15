Mahoning County indictments: March 15, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 15, 2018:

Robert W. Boyd: Rape, gross sexual imposition, three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and eight counts of illegal use or minor in nudity-oriented material or performance (superceding indictment)

Justin Pitts, Alyssa Dimuzio, Russell Wagner, John Wagner and Michelle Dimuzio: Aggravated burglary, kidnapping and two counts of grand theft

Luis Mateo, IV: Two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery with firearm specifications and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Brandon Jones: Escape and obstructing official business

Christina E. Roberts and Brandon Bennett: Receiving stolen property

Sean Patrick Conroy: Breaking and entering and vandalism

Jacob M. Marshall: Possession of cocaine and obstructing official business

Stephen Alexander Rivers: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, stopping after an accident and two counts of OVI

Marshawn D. Cole: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Preston Cunningham: Failure to notify change of address

Elizabeth Durick: Possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility

Rodell Franklin aka Rhodell Franklin: Aggravated possession of drugs

Eric Gibbs: Receiving stolen property

Robert Wilson, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

David M. Dietz: Extortion and telecommunications harassment

Jason S. Klass: Failure to notify change of address

Brandon Domer: Two counts of rape

Mandy M. Hale and Christopher Thompson: Illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs and two counts of possession of cocaine

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.