Mahoning County indictments: March 15, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 15, 2018:
Robert W. Boyd: Rape, gross sexual imposition, three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and eight counts of illegal use or minor in nudity-oriented material or performance (superceding indictment)
Justin Pitts, Alyssa Dimuzio, Russell Wagner, John Wagner and Michelle Dimuzio: Aggravated burglary, kidnapping and two counts of grand theft
Luis Mateo, IV: Two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery with firearm specifications and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Brandon Jones: Escape and obstructing official business
Christina E. Roberts and Brandon Bennett: Receiving stolen property
Sean Patrick Conroy: Breaking and entering and vandalism
Jacob M. Marshall: Possession of cocaine and obstructing official business
Stephen Alexander Rivers: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, stopping after an accident and two counts of OVI
Marshawn D. Cole: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Preston Cunningham: Failure to notify change of address
Elizabeth Durick: Possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility
Rodell Franklin aka Rhodell Franklin: Aggravated possession of drugs
Eric Gibbs: Receiving stolen property
Robert Wilson, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
David M. Dietz: Extortion and telecommunications harassment
Jason S. Klass: Failure to notify change of address
Brandon Domer: Two counts of rape
Mandy M. Hale and Christopher Thompson: Illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs and two counts of possession of cocaine
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
