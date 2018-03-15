Marie C. (Murray) Kuhns Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Marie C. (Murray) Kuhns, 85, of Brookfield, passed away on Thursday, March 15, 2018, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Parish, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507, on June 23, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a picnic in celebration of Marie’s life held at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Canfield.

Marie was born in Trafford, Pennsylvania to Francis and Catherine (Becker) Murray.

She graduated from Trafford High School, graduated from nursing school and worked as a Registered Nurse for much of her adult life.

She met and married Ed Kuhns, who preceded her in death six months before their 50th wedding anniversary in 2003. A few years after Ed’s passing, she met George Bisker who was her companion until her illness in 2017.

Marie lived in Brookfield from 1969-2017.

She was an active member of St. Bernadette’s Church in Masury and lately, attended Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Marie was an avid reader and also enjoyed gardening and counted cross stitch. She also enjoyed traveling and cruises and spent her winters in Zephyrhills, Florida for the past 25 years. Marie had a knack for giving the perfect word of advice or encouragement to people exactly when they needed it the most.

Marie was the fourth of six children, brother, Bud (Philomena) and sisters, Betty Ann (George) Mazur and Joan (Nelson) Green, who all preceded her in death and surviving sisters Tecky (Joseph) Vecchio and Margaret Murray. Marie leaves four children Theresa (Mark) Furrie, Linda (Pam) Capellas, John (Gretchen) and Nancy (John) Mesmer. She will be missed by her 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was especially close to her niece, Kathleen (Stan) Murray; her granddaughter, Hailey (Capellas) Hodges and her nephew, Joey Vecchio.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are being handled by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.