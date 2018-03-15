Melba Bryant Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Monday, March 26, at New Bethel Baptist Church, for Mrs. Melba Bryant, 91 Youngstown. She ascended to be with her Lord and Savior, on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia.

Mrs. Bryant was born July 6, 1926 in Bladon Springs, Alabama, a daughter of Clarence and Lillie Turner Smith.

She served as a military wife from 1942-1945, a lifetime member of the Homemakers and Domestic Workers National union of America, American Bowlers Association, United States Bowling Congress, Women’s International Bowling Congress, American Bowling Congress and a faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church.

On July 16, 1942, Melba married the love her life, Mr. Willie J. Bryant, who passed away June of 1994.

She leaves her daughter, Terri L. Bryant; three grandsons, Anthony L., Demetrius and Willie F. Bryant; a cherished niece, Arlinda McBride whom she shared rearing; 11 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one remaining first cousin, Raymen Hayes and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Willie F. Bryant; a brother, Roosevelt Raine, to whom she reared as her own; siblings, Aileen Raine, Dora L. Raine Dobbs, Minnie M. Raine, Ora V. Raine Gray, Theodore “Sonny” Raine and Willie L. “Red” Raine

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.