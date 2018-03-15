Michael G. Regnall Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Michael G. Regnall, 63, of Warren, fell asleep in the Lord on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 5:06 a.m. at St. Joseph Health Center, following a brief illness.

Michael was born August 10, 1954 in Warren, the son of the late Savu and Mary Yedinak Regnall and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1972 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Upon graduation, he went looking for employment in the area. Michael went for several interviews but was always told the company wanted someone with experience. At his interview with Trumbull Industries, he again was told the same line. Using his wry sense of humor and a bit of frustration he countered with, “How am I supposed to get experience if no one will hire me!” That one line got the attention of the interviewer and he was hired. He worked in many capacities, starting as a truck driver and ending as a supervisor. He retired in 2016 after 42 years. He always expressed appreciation for the opportunity to work with good people and made many lasting friendships. His retirement party was a special memory for him.

Mike was a man who could fix just about anything and never met a gadget he could refuse. A longtime interest for him was trains. He enjoyed traveling the United States by train and was always in the process of planning his next adventure. He also collected model trains and had an extensive model railroad layout. Besides enjoying this hobby, he read and learned so much about the various railways which nowadays have lost interest for most. He traveled to nearby train shows and had one scheduled for this Saturday.

Michael also took an interest in biking. He enjoyed the bike trails in the area but also traveled to Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia taking in a variety of trails. In the winter, he had a bike trainer set up in his home.

In a sense, Mike was a guy of few words but he always had a one liner or little quip to leave his listeners with a smile. So, we know Mike will be riding the trails and the rails free of pain.

He was affectionately known by “Mick” to his sister and “Uncle Mick” by his niece and nephew and will be missed my all who knew him.

Mike is survived by his sister, Carole Nicholl of Warren; a nephew, Michael Nicholl of Columbus and a niece, Mary Nicholl of Denver, Colorado. He also leaves special friends, Ralph and Lisa Blair and their children, Ralph Lee and Elisabeth.

Calling hours will take place on Saturday, March 17 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Sinchak and Kaszowski Funeral Home, 727 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio.

A funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 17 in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Warren, with Fr. Jonathan H. Cholcher, Rector officiating.

Burial will follow in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s name to the Icon Fund at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Road Northeast, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Caring and professional arrangements for the Regnall family are under the direction of the Sinchak and Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691. Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakkaszowski.com to share condolences to the Regnall family.