Girls b-ball coach, Columbiana ‘mutually agree to go separate ways’

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Ron Moschella is no longer the girls head basketball coach at Columbiana High School.

The Columbiana Board of Education made the announcement in a release sent out Thursday evening:



The Board of Education for Columbiana Exempted Village Schools and Ron Moschella have mutually agreed it is in the best interest of both parties to separate ways.”

Last month, Moschella was placed under review by the Columbiana School Board after a player’s parents complained he mistreated their daughter. They claim he grabbed the teen’s arm and pushed her in the back.

Former players spoke out in support of Moschella when the news of alleged mistreatment first came out. However, one said he’s a demanding coach with high expectations for his players.

The school district initially said Moschella could stay as long as he followed certain guidelines.

Moschella spent the past six seasons heading up the program. He led the Clippers to 20 victories in each of those campaigns, including five straight league championships.

He previously spent 31 years as the head coach at Boardman High School.

