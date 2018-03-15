No felony charges over citizen’s arrest of teenage suspects

Police records indicate someone fired shots at the teens and held them at gunpoint

CLEVELAND (AP) – County prosecutors in Cleveland say three adults accused of chasing a pair of teenage suspected car thieves, forcing them into the trunk of a vehicle and delivering them to police shouldn’t face felony charges.

Cleveland.com reports Cuyahoga County prosecutors have referred the case back to city prosecutors. They’ll decide whether the encounter earlier this month merits misdemeanor charges against the adults – a woman and her two sons.

Police records indicate someone fired shots at the teens and held them at gunpoint. County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley says investigators believe the gunman was a fourth person they are still trying to identify.

O’Malley says citizen’s arrests are legal but it’s better to let law enforcement officers handle such matters.

The teenagers have been charged with vandalism and receiving stolen property.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

