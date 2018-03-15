Orr & Bardol look to duplicate last season’s success for Liberty

Liberty opens the season against LaBrae.

Liberty Leopards High School Softball

2018 Liberty Softball Primer
Head Coach: Andrew Wilde
Record: 3-16

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead
Liberty lost a pair of 4-year starters to graduation which includes their catcher (Marissa Gutierrez) and their ace hurler (Allie Longo) – who started every game last year with the Lady Leopards. This Spring, Liberty will see a quartet of pitchers – Melanie Bardol, Alize Burgess, Savanna Houk, and freshman Taylor Rudolphi – in the circle. Thanks to a few position changes and with game experience, coach Andrew Wilde believes the fundamentals – defensively – have improved from last year. Wilde will rely on Morgan Orr and Bardol at the plate. “We’ll be led by Morgan and Melanie. A year ago, they batted .455 and .407 respectively.”

Last year, the Leopards fell to United in the Sectional Semifinal to United by a single run (1-0). The year prior, Liberty got by East Palestine – 15-10 – in that same game.

2018 Schedule
Mar. 26 – at LaBrae, 5
Mar. 28 – at Harding, 5
Mar. 29 – LaBrae, 5
Apr. 2 – at East, 5
Apr. 3 – East, 5
Apr. 5 – at Crestview, 5
Apr. 6 – Southeast, 5
Apr. 9 – at Brookfield, 5
Apr. 10 – Brookfield, 5
Apr. 11 – at Niles, 5
Apr. 12 – Mineral Ridge, 5
Apr. 13 – Girard, 5
Apr. 14 – at Badger, 11
Apr. 16 – at Newton Falls, 5
Apr. 17 – Newton Falls, 5
Apr. 18 – at East Palestine, 5
Apr. 19 – at Sebring, 5
Apr. 20 – at Girard, 5
Apr. 23 – at Champion, 5
Apr. 24 – Champion, 5
Apr. 25 – Niles, 5
Apr. 26 – Harding, 5
Apr. 27 – at Warren JFK, 4:30
Apr. 28 – at Jackson-Milton, 12
Apr. 30 – at Campbell Memorial, 5
May 1 – Campbell Memorial, 5
May 2 – Crestview, 5

