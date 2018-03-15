Patient killed, nurse hurt in Vermillion ambulance accident

VERMILION, Ohio (WKBN) — A patient was killed in a crash involving an ambulance in Vermilion Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

According to WJW Fox 8, It happened on Liberty Avenue near Baumhart Road shortly after 1 p.m.

Lt. Brett Gockstetter said the ambulance was going eastbound on Liberty Avenue when the driver apparently had a medical condition. He lost control, drove off the side of the road, into a ravine and flipped over. The ambulance came to a rest in the upright position.

The patient died from the crash and a nurse was taken by medical helicopter to a Toledo hospital, Gockstetter said. The driver was also taken to a hospital with injuries.

Investigators at the scene identified the deceased as 76-year-old David McNeil.

Gockstetter said his wife was following the ambulance and unfortunately, saw the crash. Other witnesses reported the ambulance was driving erratically for a few miles.

No other vehicles were involved.