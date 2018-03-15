Prosecutors unopposed to release of rapper Meek Mill

They say there's "a strong showing of likelihood" of the conviction "being reversed"

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Prosecutors in Philadelphia say they aren’t opposed to the release of rapper Meek Mill while he appeals a probation violation sentence, citing concerns about whether his conviction would ultimately be upheld.

Mill was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

Prosecutors have confirmed that the arresting officer was among those prosecutors from the previous administration tried to keep off the witness stand because of credibility questions. They say there’s “a strong showing of likelihood” of the conviction “being reversed.”

A judge will decide whether Mill is freed.

Defense attorney Joe Tacopina said Wednesday he looks forward to the Philadelphia-born rapper’s release. Mill’s mother, Kathy Williams, says she believes “justice will prevail.”

