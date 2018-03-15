Ram pickups recalled to fix rusting fuel tank strap

The company says an investigation found a bracket can corrode and let the tanks sag

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2013 photo, the Dodge Ram truck logo appears on a sign at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler‚Äôs U.S. division is recalling approximately 1 million trucks because of a potential software glitch that could be experienced during a vehicle rollover. The recall includes certain 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups in the U.S. It also affects about 216,007 vehicles in Canada, 21,668 in Mexico and 21,530 outside the NAFTA region. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
File photo (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT (AP) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 300,000 older Ram pickup trucks worldwide because the fuel tanks can sag.

The recall mainly affects trucks in cold-weather U.S. states and Canada where salt is used to clear snow from roads.

It includes Ram 1500 pickups from the 2009 through 2012 model years. In the U.S. the trucks are in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

The company says an investigation found a bracket can corrode and let the tanks sag. The remaining structure will stop the tanks from falling. Fiat Chrysler says it’s not aware of any crashes, fires, leaks or injuries due to the problem.

Dealers will reinforce the bracket. Owners will be told when to schedule service. Anyone who notices a hanging strap or lower tank should contact their dealer.

