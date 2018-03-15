Regional Chamber celebrates success

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There was plenty to celebrate Thursday at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber’s annual meeting.

The organization was formed 25 years ago as the Youngstown, Warren and Niles chambers decided it was best to work together.

At Thursday’s meeting, the chamber pointed out the projects and successes it’s had and how the chamber is leading economic development for the region.

Chamber members feel teamwork as one community helps make sure our voices are heard in Columbus, D.C. and with any business.

“To make sure businesses come and know that there is one point of contact. We got the opportunity with T.J. Maxx, a fortune 500 company, that wants to invest in our community. They see the value. They see what we have to offer, and it’s nice to see that can be recognized outside of the community, outside of the Valley for what we have and what we offer,” said James Dignan, president of the Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Three awards were passed out to recognize the Spirit of the Valley and the Spirit of the Chamber.