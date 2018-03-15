Ronald F. Olenik Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Ronald F. Olenik, age 80, of Salem, died on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at his home.

He was born on November 26, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Helen Turner Olenik.

Ronald was raised on a dairy farm in Wayne, Ohio and graduated from Williamsfield High School.

He started his career in 1956 working as a laborer for the family owned business, Olenik Manufacturing Company. He retired in 2006 as the President and General Manager.

In 1971, he bought Hilltop Apple Orchard where he raised his five children.

He enjoyed most all shooting sports and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a member of the Beaver Creek Sportsman Club and the V.F.W. in Washingtonville; as well as the American Legion and the Eagles in Leetonia. Ronald spent his retirement wintering in Belleview, Florida where he enjoyed fishing and boating.

He is survived by three daughters, Darlene (Travis) Roberts of Fort Worth, Texas, Sharon (Thomas) Wilson of Fredonia, Pennsylvania and Donna (Ray) Symons of Salem; a son, Michael (Marcia Slagle) Olenik with whom he lived with; a daughter-in-law, Karen Olenik of Salem and two brothers, Stephen (Georgette) Olenik of Andover and Gerald Olenik of Melrose Landing, Florida. Also surviving are three granddaughters, Richelle Cameron, Bobbi (fiancé, Andrew Sharpe) Cameron and Saundra Symons and three grandsons, Jason Benninghoff, Ben Buchanan and Logan Olenik.

Ronald was preceded in death by a son, David Olenik; a brother, Thomas Olenik and by a granddaughter, Chandra Khodali.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 19, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will be at the Washingtonville Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

Special thanks to Marcia Slagle for her loving care and for being part of the family.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 19 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.