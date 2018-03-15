Ryan Costanza Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel for Ryan Costanza, 27, of Austintown, who passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018 at his home.

Ryan was born May 27, 1990 in Youngstown, the son of Frank J., Jr. and Shari (Sirwell) Costanza.

He worked for Cracker Barrel in Austintown, where he was a cook.

Ryan loved sports, he excelled in baseball and played on several teams over the years. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Indians. He was also an avid animal lover.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Frank, Jr. and Shari of Austintown; two brothers, Shaun and Brandon (Kayla Learn), both of Austintown; grandmothers, Millie Costanza, Patti Cole (Russ Hendrix) and Linda Sirwell; one uncle, Chris (Angela) Cole; five aunts, Stephanie (Joe) Needham, Michelle (Tony) Symcheck, Mary (Marshal) Tesmer, D’Lynn (Todd) Ryan and Laurie (Brian) Beard; as well as, several cousins and friends.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Frank Costanza, Sr., Samuel Sirwell, Richard Cole and one uncle, Robert Sirwell.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the Lane Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel, where services will be held at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Angels for Animals in Ryan’s name.

