Sebring man sentenced for inappropriate contact with teen girl

Travis Dick was sentenced to a year of probation

Travis Dick arrested on four felony charges and 15 misdemeanor charges in connection with improper sexual contact with a juvenile female.
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sebring man sentenced to pay a fine and to a year of probation after pleading guilty to inappropriate contact with a teen girl.

Travis Dick, 27, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of sexual imposition and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles on Thursday. Several other charges against him were dropped.

As part of his sentence, Dick also has to register as a sex offender and receive treatment.

He was arrested earlier this month following a month-long investigation.

A police report says investigators found several “inappropriate conversations” between Dick and two juvenile girls. Police said he tried pressuring one of the girls to send pictures of her breasts to another man.

Police said he also had nude photographs of himself on his phone. Police said he also had searches for incest pornography as well as videos of bestiality on his phone.

