Trial rescheduled for Newton Falls murder suspect

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Claudia Hoerig, accused of killing her husband in 2007 then fleeing to Brazil, will not be in court this April. Instead, her trial has been rescheduled for September 17.

Hoerig was in court on Thursday for a status hearing.

On Wednesday, documents were released by prosecutors claiming Hoerig confessed to U.S. Marshalls, that she killed her husband and then attempted to kill herself but the gun would not go off.

Thursday, the defense asked for the trial date to be moved in order to have time to respond to the prosecution’s lengthy motion.