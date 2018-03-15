Valley customers say they’ll miss Toys R Us

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As word spreads of the decision to sell off assets and close all of its stores, experts are urging customers to use up their gift cards to Toys R Us and Babies R Us before they are worthless.

The chain, which has been under bankruptcy protection since September, is now planning to liquidate its operations to help pay off its creditors.

Robert Reber was at the Babies R Us on South Avenue in Boardman on Thursday looking to see what was on sale.

“I am going to miss this place. I came here all the time for grandkids, and you know, nephews and nieces. Now, all of sudden it is just closing,” Reber said.

While no firm dates have been announced for final closings, experts with the Better Business Bureau suggest those still holding gift cards may only have a matter of weeks to use them.

Toys R Us operates two toy stores in the immediate area in Boardman and Niles and a Babies R Us in Boardman.

