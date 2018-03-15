Warren crime activity: Cleveland man hid marijuana in pants, police say

Wednesday, March 7

1:57 a.m. – 1900 block of Ridge Ave. SE, breaking and entering at Easter Seals. Police said someone broke the building’s front window and stole cash from the register. They could not find the suspect.

Thursday, March 8

2:43 p.m. – 600 block of Woodbine Ave., a man said he was shot.

Friday, March 9

11:24 p.m. – 100 block of South St. SW, Colton Elser, 19, of Leavittsburg, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Police said they found over 13 grams of marijuana and a gun inside Elser’s car during a traffic stop.

Saturday, March 10

5 a.m. – 400 block of Porter St. NE, a man said a man he knows hit him in the head and arm multiple times with a 2×4. Police said the victim had severe injuries and was taken to the hospital.

5:51 p.m. – High Street NW and North Park Avenue, Quindaz Stubbs, 21, arrested on a warrant after a traffic stop.

Sunday, March 11

3:23 a.m. – 1300 block of Hollywood St. NE, Caitlyn Brown, 24, arrested and charged with DUI and failure to control. According to a police report, Brown’s blood-alcohol content was .231, above the legal limit of .08.

Monday, March 12

10:38 p.m. – Tod Avenue SW and Fourth Street SW, Darren Williams, Jr., 24, arrested and charged with tampering with evidence; Wali Akram, Jr., 22, of Cleveland, arrested and charged with falsification, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. During a traffic stop, police said they smelled marijuana and found a bag of it in Akram’s pants. Officers said at first, Akram gave them a fake name. Williams helped him hide a larger bag of marijuana under the seat of the car, according to a police report.

Tuesday, March 13

**11:38 a.m. – Daquan Owens, 18, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies said Owens was playing on his phone and sleeping in the courtroom while waiting for his pretrial hearing on drug possession charges. Deputies said he got loud and argumentative, so they removed him from the room. While they explained court rules to him, they said Owens became violent and had to be forced to the ground.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

**Information provided in a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

