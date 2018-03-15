Wellsville baseball is making progress in the right direction

Wellsville opens their EOAC season with Toronto.

Wellsville Tigers high school baseball

2018 Wellsville Baseball Primer
Head Coach: Justin Gerren
Record: 6-12

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead
Coach Justin Gerren has 8 returning lettermen as he hopes year #2 will have more successful results than year #1, “Heading into the season, I think our leadership that we have returning will be a strength for us. We are hopeful to grow as a program. We must focus in on being more consistent as we move forward and get better.” The Tigers return two seniors – Anthony Petrelle and Kenny Durbin.

Last year, Wellsville fell to McDonald by 3 runs in the Sectional Final (8-5). This year, they’ll look to snap their streak of not being able to get out of the first round of the playoffs.

2018 Schedule
Mar. 26 – Toronto, 5
Mar. 27 – at Toronto, 5
Mar. 30 – East Liverpool, 5
Mar. 31 – at Beaver Local, 11
Apr. 2 – at Leetonia, 5
Apr. 3 – Leetonia, 5
Apr. 6 – at East Liverpool, 5
Apr. 7 – at Conotton Valley (DH), 12
Apr. 9 – Southern Local, 5
Apr. 10 – at Southern Local, 5
Apr. 16 – at Columbiana, 5
Apr. 17 – Columbiana, 5
Apr. 20 – Heartland Christian, 5
Apr. 23 – at United, 5
Apr. 24 – United, 5
Apr. 27 – at Heartland Christian, 5
Apr. 30 – East Palestine, 5
May 1 – at East Palestine, 5
May 7 – at Lisbon, 5
May 8 – Lisbon, 5

