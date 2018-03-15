William H. Huey Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Monday, March 19, 2018 in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 10:00 a.m. for William H. Huey, 81, who died Thursday evening, March 15, in AustinWoods.

Bill was born June 19, 1936 in Arcadia, Pennsylvania.

He was the son of Doyle and Ruth Dunlap Huey coming to this area in 1957.

Bill had worked for Youngstown Steel Door and retired from Austintown Tool and Die in 1991.

He enjoyed playing cards and bowling with the Youngstown Steel Door League.

Bill also was a member of the church and a Marine veteran.

He is survived by his wife, the former Geraldine E. Pesce whom he married November 29, 1958; two sons, William Huey and Robert Huey; a daughter, Diane Torres; five grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth (Peggy) Huey and two sisters, Leafy Huey and Bonnie (Eddie) Pesce.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; brother, Clayton Huey and two sisters, Velma Sheehe and Betty Swisher.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, March 18, 2018 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. in Schiavone Funeral Home and on Monday, March 19, everyone is asked to meet at the church.

The family would like to thank AustinWoods for the love and care given to Bill during his time with them.

