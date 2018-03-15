Winner takes $5.5 million prize in Cleveland Queen of Hearts drawing

The Queen was hiding behind the 45 card

The Queen of Hearts jackpot at Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland has hit $5.3 million.

CLEVELAND, OH (WKBN) — The Grayton Road Tavern’s “Queen of Hearts” is over, and the winner will take home the unbelievable $5.5 million jackpot.

The Queen was hiding behind the 45 card.

A portion of the $5.5 million jackpot will help launch the next game at the Grayton Road Tavern.

Hundreds of thousands of tickets were purchased over the last week, adding more than $1 million to the coveted jackpot.

Over the last seven weeks alone, the winner-take-all cash prize has ballooned from $550,000 to this week’s seven-figure grand total.

