Youth charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed 2

READING, Pa. (AP) – A 17-year-old youth is facing vehicular homicide charges in a December crash in eastern Pennsylvania that killed two high school students.

The Berks County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that the driver, whose name wasn’t released, was also charged in juvenile court with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and various traffic offenses.

Authorities said a car went out of control in Upper Tulpehocken Township, hit a tree and split in half before landing in a marshy meadow.

Eighteen-year-old Sean Orner and 18-year-old Shannon Althouse were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said both were students at Tulpehocken High School

The 17-year-old driver told emergency dispatchers that half of the vehicle was missing and he was trapped inside. He sustained injuries described as moderate.

