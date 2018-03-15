Youth charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed 2

Officials said both were students at Tulpehocken High School

Associated Press Published:
Accident, crash, ambulance generic

READING, Pa. (AP) – A 17-year-old youth is facing vehicular homicide charges in a December crash in eastern Pennsylvania that killed two high school students.

The Berks County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that the driver, whose name wasn’t released, was also charged in juvenile court with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and various traffic offenses.

Authorities said a car went out of control in Upper Tulpehocken Township, hit a tree and split in half before landing in a marshy meadow.

Eighteen-year-old Sean Orner and 18-year-old Shannon Althouse were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said both were students at Tulpehocken High School

The 17-year-old driver told emergency dispatchers that half of the vehicle was missing and he was trapped inside. He sustained injuries described as moderate.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s