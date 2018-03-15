YSU hires assistant for Pres. Tressel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel has a new member of his staff.

The school’s board of trustees approved Mike Sherman as the school’s special assistant to the president, which is a new position.

Sherman says he’ll be working very closely with President Tressel, faculty and students.

“I very much expect all of those individuals, plus stakeholders in the community, alumni and social service agencies to be involved in how Youngstown State University can move to the next level of excellence,” Sherman said.

Sherman is the former University of Akron Provost and also worked at the Ohio State University.

