YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a shooting at a downtown nightclub.

Police were called to Club Vortex about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

One person was shot. Officers think a bullet grazed the victim during an argument.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and is expected to be okay.

No arrests were made.

Other patrons at the club told police they didn’t see anything.