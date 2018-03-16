After Florida tragedy, are our bridges here safe?

(WKBN) – Engineers in Pennsylvania and Ohio said while there may be some similarities, bridges in this part of the country are very different from the one that collapsed in Miami.

Thursday’s tragedy has claimed at least half a dozen lives. People and cars were caught underneath a pedestrian walkway that fell to the highway below.

It was installed using what’s called “accelerated bridge construction” in which the span is built in one location and then moved into place.

While the process isn’t widely used in Ohio, there are about three dozen bridges in Pennsylvania that used accelerated bridge construction, or “A-B-C.” Those include two in Lawrence County that are maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

“People need to be careful about trying to draw conclusions that it’s totally identical to what happened in Florida and the kind of processes we use here in Pennsylvania. There are differences,” said Rich Kirkpatrick, communication director of PennDOT.

The pedestrian walkway in Miami had just been installed last weekend. It was built in one location and then literally wheeled into place.

Last September, a bridge was installed along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County using the “accelerated” process.

Engineers said unlike the walkway in Florida, which resembled one large steel girder, the turnpike bridge utilized a series of them for support.

“Very redundant structure, very conventional structure, the way most bridges are made, either steel beams or concrete beams with a deck on top,” said Gary Graham, assistant chief engineer or design for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Engineers say the “A-B-C” process, which is used around the country, allows traffic to be maintained during the construction process.

“It takes the same time period. It’s just that amount when you’re moving that newly-completed bridge into its final location, is what’s accelerated. You’re quickly changing out a bridge,” said Graham.

Both Graham and Kirkpatrick insist that bridges here are safe, and that despite some similarities, they are far from identical to the one that collapsed in Miami.

Still, they also admit that they too are looking for answers to Thursday’s tragedy.

“We are all anxious to hear the investigative report, what went wrong,” Kirkpatrick said.