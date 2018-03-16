Amber Alert canceled for Ohio 4-year-old taken by his mother

Authorities believe Jennifer Hemchak may have been headed to Florida

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
amber alert erie county hemchak
Credit: WKYC via WCMH

ERIE CO., Ohio (WCMH) — A 4-year-old boy and his mother, who reportedly took him from a vehicle, have been found Friday night.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert Friday evening. Less than an hour later, both the child and his mother were found, according to Ohio Amber Alerts.

The sheriff’s office says Jennifer Ann Hemchak, a non-custodial parent, took D’Quai Hemchak from a vehicle on Friday and left in a 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.

The Sandusky Police Department said the child was believed to be in immediate danger.

Jennifer Hemchak may have been headed to Florida, officials say.

