Austintown crime activity: Several charged with theft from Walmart

Saturday, March 3

7:56 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Brionna Winlock, 22, of Youngstown, charged with petty theft. Police said Winlock didn’t scan several items in the self-check-out line at Walmart.

Friday, March 9

8:24 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Nicholas Capogreco, 25, charged with petty theft. Police said Capogreco didn’t scan several items in the self-check-out line at Walmart.

Tuesday, March 13

2:54 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Sarah Armeni, 24, of Niles, charged with petty theft. A loss prevention employee at Walmart said Armeni, who has stolen from the store in the past, was trying to make a fraudulent return. The employee told police that Armeni had stolen the clothing items in the past and she was trying to return them.

Thursday, March 15

12:15 a.m. – 500 block of S. Raccoon Rd., Angela Lagray, 38, of Barberton, arrested and charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools. Police said Lagray was arrested as part of an undercover sex sting. Police said she agreed to meet an undercover officer for sex-for-hire.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

