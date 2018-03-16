Austintown crime activity: Several charged with theft from Walmart

Police investigated the following incidents in Austintown from March 3-15:

By Published:
austintown police generic

Saturday, March 3

7:56 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Brionna Winlock, 22, of Youngstown, charged with petty theft. Police said Winlock didn’t scan several items in the self-check-out line at Walmart.

Friday, March 9

8:24 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Nicholas Capogreco, 25, charged with petty theft. Police said Capogreco didn’t scan several items in the self-check-out line at Walmart.

Tuesday, March 13

2:54 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Sarah Armeni, 24, of Niles, charged with petty theft. A loss prevention employee at Walmart said Armeni, who has stolen from the store in the past, was trying to make a fraudulent return. The employee told police that Armeni had stolen the clothing items in the past and she was trying to return them.

Thursday, March 15

12:15 a.m. – 500 block of S. Raccoon Rd., Angela Lagray, 38, of Barberton, arrested and charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools. Police said Lagray was arrested as part of an undercover sex sting. Police said she agreed to meet an undercover officer for sex-for-hire.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here:

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s