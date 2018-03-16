Beaver Local must replace a pair of 4-year starters

2018 Beaver Local Baseball Primer

Head Coach: Michael Agnew

Record: 7-16

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

Last May, Beaver Local defeated Buckeye Local, 9-2, to advance to the District tournament round to face eventual-State Semifinalist Steubenville. Just the year prior, Beaver Local was upset by Indian Valley at home in the Sectional Final. The Beavers graduated Chase Wilcox (SS), Zach Boni (C) and pitcher Shane Salyers.

Coach Michael Agnew points out, “we have to replace two 4-years starters at key positions – catcher (Boni) and shortstop (Wilcox) – as well as pitching depth.” Beaver Local’s strengths appear to be senior leadership and their batting lineup. The Beavers will have back Chris Yanni and Ryan Zywiec in the outfield and Noah West (1B) and Michael Bock (3B) at their infield corner positions as well as Luke Call at second base. Cameron Lane is be welcomed back on the hill for the Beavers.

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – at Toronto, 12

Mar. 26 – Indian Creek, 5

Mar. 28 – at Indian Creek, 5

Mar. 31 – Wellsville, 11

Apr. 2 – Edison, 5

Apr. 4 – at Edison, 5

Apr. 6 – at Buckeye Local, 5

Apr. 7 – Columbiana, 11

Apr. 9 – Buckeye Local, 5

Apr. 10 – at Madonna, 7

Apr. 11 – vs. East Liverpool (at Eastwood Field), 5

Apr. 13 – at East Liverpool, 5

Apr. 14 – at Columbiana, 2

Apr. 16 – at Weir, 5

Apr. 18 – Steubenville Central Catholic, 5

Apr. 19 – Lowellville, 5

Apr. 20 – at Steubenville, 5

Apr. 21 – at John Marshall, 12

Apr. 24 – Crestview, 5

Apr. 25 – Weir, 5

Apr. 26 – at Southern, 5

Apr. 27 – at Lisbon, 5

Apr. 28 – Salem, 11

May 1 – at Steubenville Central Catholic, 5

May 2 – Buckeye 8 Championship, 5

May 4 – Madonna, 6