Billie Frank Wheeler Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Billie Frank Wheeler, age 75, died Thursday, March 15, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Health Center.

He was born on April 8, 1942 in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of the late Frank and Margaret Ellis Wheeler.

Billie was employed by Ace Hardware as a truck driver after retiring from Wean United.

He greatly enjoyed NASCAR and spending time with family, friends and pets.

Memories of Billie will be carried on by daughter, Pamela (Chuck) Hunt of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Christine Wheeler of Bristolville, Ohio; grandson, Brett Davis; grandson, Zachary Hunt; granddaughter, Kayla Hunt and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Wheeler.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Anne Wheeler; father, Frank Albert Wheeler; mother, Margaret Wheeler Wilson; stepfather, Herb Wilson, Sr.; brother, Don Wheeler and brother, Herb Wilson, Jr.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, March 21, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

Services will be held immediately following calling hours on Wednesday, March 21.

Pastor Fred Kenner, Bristolville Church of the Brethern will officiate.

Final committal will be follow at Sager Cemetery in Bristolville, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, 330-393-9621. Please visit www.McFarlandBarbeeCares.com to send condolences.