Breezy and cold for mostly sunny afternoon

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

 

Friday

Highs will reach the low 30’s as the clouds break up. We will finish up the work week with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Weekend

There is a system moving close to the area. It will likely increase the cloud coverage on Saturday and may produce isolated flurries. Most of the area will stay sunny and dry.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend with highs in the upper 40s for Sunday with sunny skies.

Next Storm System

After a sunny start to the week, things will change for the first day of Spring.

We are tracking another system moving toward the Valley that will likely bring the chance for rain and snow.

There is still low confidence on the timing of this low pressure system. We will continue to monitor this over the next couple of days.

