Casey L. Klein Obituary

FARMDALE, Ohio – Casey L. Klein, age 43, passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 14, 2018 as a result of an accident.

Casey was born March 12, 1975 in Warren, Ohio to Brent and Eva “Augie” (Taylor) Klein.

He was a 1993 graduate of Maplewood High School.

Casey was a decorated Air Force veteran, he currently was assigned to the 910th Civil Engineering Squadron at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station. He was in Command of the Heavy Equipment Operators Section, he was proud of his “Dirt Boyz”. Master Sargent Klein served 16 years in the military and was deploying again in May.

Casey served the Warren Fire Department for over 16 years. He enjoyed his work and was an asset to the department. Casey was a member of Warren Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 204.

Casey was talented at making knives, he enjoyed hunting and playing his guitar.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Casey will be forever missed by his wife, the former Tresa Boyd, who he married May 11, 2007; his father Brent; his son, Pfc. Curtis Klein and his daughter, Caitlin Klein; he also leaves his mother-in-law, Jody Boyd and brother-in-law, Ray Boyd.

Friends may call 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 20 at the Rock of Grace Church, 6745 State Route 5 in Kinsman, where Pastor Mark Biel will conduct the funeral service at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

