Colon cancer screenings have increased, driving cancer rates down

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer in both men and women.

Dr. Sangullah Khalid, an oncologist with the Hope Center for Cancer Care, said it takes years for a polyp in the colon to become cancerous. He says it’s important to know and treat the signs as soon as possible.

There is a difference between colon cancer and colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer involves both colon and rectal cancer and can require different treatment.

About 140,000 people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer every year. The symptoms can vary but usually feature abdominal discomfort and changes in bowel function.

Khalid said there are risk factors, including being over 50 years old and lifestyle habits.

“Smoking is a risk factor, diets that are high in red meats or processed meats. Those are risk factors and certainly, family history and genetics,” Khalid said.

Khalid says over the past 20 years, cancer rates have decreased because the number of people willing to get screened has increased.

“It’s a high-risk cancer, but it is also a very preventable cancer. A lot of patients have reluctance to proceed with screenings, so therefore it is often diagnosed in later stages,” Khalid said.

The standard for screening is to start getting a colonoscopy at 50 years old and then every 10 years. If you have risk factors or a family history of colon cancer, it’s best to get tested sooner than that.