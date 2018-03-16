Columbiana theater packed for premiere of heroin recovery documentary

Josh Menning is the man behind "Gateway to Hope: Overcoming Heroin"

By Published: Updated:
Gateway to Hope: Overcoming Heroin documentary in Columbiana


COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night, a filmmaker from Columbiana County debuted his documentary about recovering from heroin addiction.

Josh Menning is the man behind “Gateway to Hope: Overcoming Heroin.”

Columbiana’s Main Street Theater was sold out — people wanted to watch the film Menning spent the last year-and-a-half creating.

Menning wanted to show people that addicts can be healed and saved, saying one of the most successful methods is faith-based healing.

He said plenty of people tell you drugs are bad, but he wanted to take a different approach to helping others get clean.

“The approach I tried to have with this documentary is to have the commentators, the people that I interviewed, really speak the truth that they discovered in their lives.”

Menning knows that our area is plagued by addiction. He wants this film to spread hope to families and addicts who need it.

