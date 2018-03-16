Convicted killer of OSU student asks for mercy during sentencing

On Tuesday, a jury found Brian Golsby guilty on all counts in connection with the kidnapping, robbery, rape and murder of Reagan Tokes

Ted Hart, WCMH Published: Updated:
Brian Golsby sentencing in murder of Ohio State student Reagan Tokes
Credit: WCMH


COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The sentencing phase for Brian Golsby, the man convicted of murdering and raping Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes, began Friday.

After the day’s witness testimony, Golsby addressed the court.

“Today, I would like to apologize to the Tokes family for the conduct committed against their daughter, friends and family. When I first got locked up, I lied about everything. Said it was T.J. There was no T.J. T.J.’s not real. I made T.J. up because I was trying to wiggle my way out of the crime that I committed. The only other thing I have to say is please have mercy on me,” he said.

After just five hours of deliberation on Tuesday, a jury found Golsby guilty on all counts in connection with the kidnapping, robbery, rape and murder of Tokes.

Golsby was convicted on four counts of aggravated murder with death penalty specifications, one count of kidnapping, one count of rape, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Jurors returned Friday for the start of the penalty phase, during which defense attorneys will present evidence of any mitigating factors about the defendant. Jurors will have the option of returning a death penalty recommendation or life without parole, life with no chance of parole for 30 years or life with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said the case touched a nerve with the community.

“I think this victim — in this case, Reagan Tokes — is everybody’s sister, everybody’s female relative,” he said. “It’s every woman’s worst nightmare.”

O’Brien said their case was strong and although the Tokes family didn’t want to talk about what happened at sentencing, he said they got the news they’d waited for the past year.

