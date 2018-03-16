Craig Beach police chief pleads guilty to child pornography charge

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) – Craig Beach Police Chief Andrew Soloman pleaded guilty to a charge of child pornography in federal court on Friday.

He changed his plea after pleading not guilty in December.

According to court documents, Soloman is accused of having nude photographs of a 16-year-old girl on his cell phone. Investigators say he also admitted to sending “fake pictures” of male genitalia that he found on the internet.

Court records show the chief was using his police department’s email address to communicate with the girl.

Soloman met the girl when responding to her home for calls about harassment and a juvenile runaway, prosecutors say.

He will be sentenced in June.

