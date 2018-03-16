Donald Michael O’Neill Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Prayers will begin Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at 9:15 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church for Donald Michael O’Neill, 77, who died peacefully Friday evening, March 16, at Windsor House in Canfield with his family at his side.

Donald was born September 22, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of Robert and Katherine (Campbell) O’Neill.

Don graduated from Youngstown North High School in 1959.

He lived in California for over 40 years. During this time he raised his family and was employed as a conductor for the and later worked as a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad. Upon his retirement in 2006, he moved back to the Youngstown area.

Don loved to travel and visited many places like Ireland, Antarctica, Africa, Brazil and Mexico.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, with his friends from American Legion Post 472. As a member of the American Legion Riders, he participated in numerous “poker runs” for charity. Donald was quick to make friends and was always willing to help them in any way he could. His family was important to him and he enjoyed spending birthdays, holidays and other special events with them.

Don is survived by two daughters, Laurie Manshack of Texas and Michele O’Neill of Colorado; two sons, Donald O’Neill of Canada and Brian (Christina) O’Neill of Missouri; five grandchildren, Wesley Manshack, Kathryn Turner, Ryan Mahenholz, and Addison and Robbie O’Neill; along with great-grandchildren Henry and Suzannah Turner. He also leaves two siblings, a sister, Delores Berarducci and a brother, Bob O’Neill and numerous nieces and nephews and family.

He was preceded death by his parents and a sister, Patricia Riccardo.

The family will receive family and friends Tuesday, March 20, 2018, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive in Canfield.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and Windsor House of Canfield for the care and compassion they showed Donald and his family during his time of need.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 20 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



