Eleptheria “Lefty” (Arfaras) Butchko Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with the Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Eleptheria “Lefty” (Arfaras) Butchko, 82, formerly of Campbell, who passed away Friday, March 16, at home, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving husband, Paul and family.

Eleptheria “Lefty” was born on January 14, 1936, in Campbell, the daughter of John and Sevasti (Boyiazis) Arfaras.

After graduating in 1953 from Campbell Memorial High School, she attended Youngstown State College and graduated from comptometer school in 1955.

Eleptheria was employed for a short time at Abraham’s, then went onto work at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company in 1955. She worked in the pricing department for 32 years. She traveled to Pittsburgh for five years and retired in 1987.

Lefty was an active member of the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell. She was also a member of the original choir, an officer in the Symian Society, an officer in the Daughters’ of Penelope and a member of St. John’s Greek Orthodox Seniors in Boardman.

She liked to cook, bake and golf. Lefty also enjoyed traveling with her husband, Paul.

Lefty was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William (Bill) Arfaras and her sister, Irene Nichols.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Paul Butchko, whom she married 61 years ago. She also leaves her sister, Faye Zambetis of Canfield; a sister-in-law, Fay Arfaras of Poland; many nieces, nephews, to whom she was like a mother and several Godchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 401 12th Street, P.O. Box 607, Campbell, OH 44405, in Lefty’s name.

The Butchko family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday morning, March 21 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 20 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



