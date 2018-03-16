Eugenia Mamakas Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Frather Steve Denas officiating for Eugenia Mamakas, 76, who passed away Friday morning, March 16, 2018.

Eugenia was born August 21, 1941 in Koskinou, Rhodes, Greece, the daughter of Eleftherios and Maria (Davellis) Helidonas.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Dimitrios Mamakas, whom she married November 9, 1969; her children, Maria (Manuel) Lagoutaris of St. Augustine, Florida, Apostolos Mamakas, Eleutherios Mamakas and Stavroula Mamakas, all of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren, Zachary, Demetrios, Alexander, Tristen and Evyenia; a brother, Dimitrios (Efrosini) Helidonas; an aunt, Sevasti Harisis; one niece and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The Mamakas family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends from 10:30 am – 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send Eugenia’s family condolences.