Frank Grace Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Frank Grace 69, of Lisbon, passed away at 1:15 a.m. on Friday, March 16, 2018 at Salem Regional Medical Center

He was born on April 28, 1948, in Youngstown, the son of the late Angelo and Katherine J (Bosso) Grace.

Frank had several hobbies which included listening to the Yankees and working on computers.

He is survived by his wife, the former Linda J Clark, whom he married on April 28, 1973; his sons, Angelo (Victoria) Grace of Sullivan, Ohio and Frank Grace II of Lisbon and brother, Robert Grace of McDonald, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, John, James and Bernice Grace.

No services or calling hours will be held.

Arrangements by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.