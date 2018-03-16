Frederick “Doc” Ineman Obituary

RAVENNA, Ohio – Frederick “Doc” Ineman, Ph.D., age 84, died at 7:45 a.m. Friday, March 16, 2018 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salem.

He was born March 15, 1934 in Chardon, the son of the late Vance James and Libby (Kreizel) Ineman.

Doc was a professor of biology for Kent State University for 36 years.

He was a member of N.R.A., Isaac Walton Organization, Associated Ohio Sportsmen, State Teachers Retirement, Seed Savers Exchange, Hiram Alumni, Kent State University Alumni and Bowling Green Alumni.

Doc was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his wife, Monika (Jermolenko) Ineman, whom he married August 11, 1977; a son, Paul (Linda) Ineman of Lake Bay, Washington; a daughter, Laurel (Jason) Jones of King, North Carolina; a brother-in-law, William Jermolenko, Jr. of Parma and two sisters-in-law, Halia (Petro) Pryshepa of Massillon and Annette Jermolenko of Salem.

A brother, Lester Ineman also preceded him in death.

No services or calling hours will be held.

Burial will be held at the Chardon Municipal Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.