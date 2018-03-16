Funeral arrangements set for Warren firefighter killed in ATV crash

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of Local 204 have released information on funeral arrangments for a Warren firefighter killed in an ATV accident.

Casey Klein’s calling hours will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 20. A funeral service will immediately follow.

Services will be held at Rock of Grace Church at 6745 State Route 5 in Kinsman.

Klein had been a firefighter for the City of Warren for 16 years and was in line for a promotion to become a lieutenant.

His life was cut short on Wednesday, however, when he was involved in an ATV crash in Vernon Township while he was out looking for his dog.

Klein is survived by a wife and two children.

Casey Klein Obituary