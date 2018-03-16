George D. “Smokey” Smolko Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – George D. “Smokey” Smolko, 80, passed away early Friday morning, March 16, 2018, at his home following a brief illness.

George was born January 30, 1938, in Youngstown, a son of the late George S. and Ann Petro Smolko and was a lifelong area resident.

Smokey was a 1957 graduate of Wilson High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He attended Youngstown University for a time and served in the U.S. Army from 1961 until 1968, when he was honorably discharged from the Army Reserves.

He worked for Wean United in Austintown for 28-and-a-half years.

In his younger years, George enjoyed playing baseball and softball and he was a member of the Youngstown Old-Timers Baseball Association. He was also an avid and very good bowler, and in 1961 he won the Youngstown All-City bowling title. He enjoyed watching and participating in all sports and attending sporting events, including the World Golf Championships at Firestone Country Club in Akron for the last five years.

George was a member of the American Legion Post in Poland. He always looked forward to his annual high school class reunions where he shared memories and stories with his classmates. Smokey loved to play cards, visit casinos and spend winters in Florida and he especially loved the time spent with his family.

George leaves his wife of 55 years, Donna Onesti Smolko, whom he married July 21, 1962; his son, David Smolko of Youngstown; his daughter, Denise Smolko at home; two grandchildren, Michael and Emily Smolko and the family dog.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 24, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Smokey’s family.

